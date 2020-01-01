Simba SC down Lipuli FC as Coastal Union down Azam FC

The champions picked a second consecutive win as they go clear with nine points at the top after matchday 22 action

Simba SC extended their lead at the top after beating Lipuli FC 1-0 in a Vodacom (VPL) tie at Samora Stadium, Iringa on Saturday.

Simba scored the only goal via their captain John Bocco in the 23rd minute when he slotted the ball into the bottom corner after he was set through on goal by Francis Kahata.

Simba have 56 points after the win.

Second-placed Azam FC were shocked after a 2-1 home loss by Coastal Union in Dar es Salaam. Union scored their first goal in the 37th minute through Ayoub Lyanga before Mudathir Said added the second in the 67th minute.

Obrey Chirwa pulled one back for Azam in the second minute of added time but it was too little too late as Union ran away with a win. With 44 points, Azam are 12 points below leaders Simba.

KMC FC's poor run hit a new low after going down 3-2 to Polisi at their own turf. The hosts' late resurgence which saw them score two goals in a span of three minutes was not enough to deny Polisi Tanzania a win.

Polisi Tanzania took a third-minute lead when Marcel Kaheza scored and added the second in the 39th minute via Matheo Anthony's effort. Abdul Hillary scored KMC's first goal in the 80th minute from the spot-kick and Ally Ramadhan equalized for them in the 83rd minute.

Baraka Majorogo broke the hearts of KMC after his 87th-minute goal which ensured they win the tie which was poised to end in a draw.

In another match, Ruvu Shooting defeated Mbeya City 1-0 with Fully Maganga scoring the goal that made the difference.

Biashara United were winners at home after picking up a slim win against Alliance FC and their lone goal was scored by Okore Joseph in the first minute of added time of the first half.

Singida United fell to Ndanda SC as the latter picked up a 1-0 win courtesy of Vitalisy Mayanga's 80th-minute strike.

JKT Tanzania recovered from their previous loss to Simba and defeated Mtibwa Sugar 1-0 after Danny Lyanga scored from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.

Mwadui FC and Namungo FC shared spoils from a 1-1 draw as goals from Raphael Aloba in the 49th minute for the former and Nzigamasobo's strike in the 31st minute for the latter ensured the tie ended in a draw.

Finally, Kagera Sugar got three points from a 2-0 win over Mbao FC. Geoffrey Mwashiuya and Yusuph Mhilu were the scorers for the Sugar Millers in the eighth and 31st minutes, respectively.