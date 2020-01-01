Simba SC down Kagera Sugar ahead of highly-anticipated Yanga SC clash

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will now go into the upcoming Kariakoo derby a rejuvenated side after two recent league losses

Simba SC recorded a 2-0 Mainland win over Kagera Sugar on Wednesday ahead of the Kariakoo Derby clash against Yanga SC.

John Bocco and Said Ndemla scored the important goals for Wekudnu wa Msimbazi who have now posted two straight wins after the initial one against Mwadui FC.

Bocco scored the opener for the reigning champions in the 42nd minute from the penalty spot after the first 40 minutes had few chances at goal. They extended their lead in the third minute of first-half added time through the effort of Ndemla.

More teams

The win is a morale booster for Simba who will tackle Kariakoo rivals Yanga SC on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The 2020 treble winners are also in a race to catch up with Timu ya Wananchi and Azam FC after recording back-to-back losses against Prisons and Ruvu Shooting.

“We need to win and reduce the gap separating us from Yanga,” Simba SC's head coach Sven Vandenbroeck told Mwanaspoti before the match as four points now stand between the most successful Tanzanian clubs.

Simba will miss Meddie Kagere and Gerson Fraga who are all injured while Bernard Morrison will sit out due to a three-match ban following an altercation that occurred during their match against Ruvu Shooting.

Chris Mugalu, who was also a doubt for the Yanga derby, was introduced in the 64th minute in place of captain Bocco, suggesting he could be fit enough for the Saturday big tie after an injury.

“We can start with one striker and have attacking midfielders like Luis Miquissone, Francis Kahata, Said Ndemla and Ibrahim Ajibu behind,” Vandenbroeck said as he plots for a win against Timu ya Wannachi.

“There is no doubt that the match against Yanga is a big one that touches on the emotions of many people. Having all key players available always brings more confidence but we will have to find an alternative although I have complete faith in my remaining players that they can actually do a good job.”

Meanwhile, Namungo FC were held to a 2-2 draw at home by JKT Tanzania while Ruvu Shooting fought for a 1-1 draw in the other matches.