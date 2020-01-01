Simba SC down Alliance FC, Azam FC squander chance to overtake Yanga SC

With a brace, Meddie Kagere now has scored 22 goals and is on course to break his own record set in the 2018/19 season

Meddie Kagere is almost assured of defending the Mainland Golden Boot after stretching the lead on the top scorers' chart with a brace against Alliance FC.

Kagere, who now has 22 goals in the ongoing season, netted the first goal in Simba’s 5-1 win against Alliance in the 24th minute from the penalty spot.

The Rwandan international added the second one in the 44th minute to give the league champions a slim lead into the half-time break.

Kagere now needs just one goal to hit the record of 23 goals that he scored last season and won the Golden Boot.

Simba, who were defeated in their previous match against Mbao FC, stretched their lead further in the 64th minute when Luis Miquissone struck.

Deo Kanda added the fourth in 76th minute at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam before Said Ndemla, whose contract was extended recently, added the fifth in the 87th minute.

Martin Kigi scored the only goal for the visitors in the 39th minute.

The win ensured Simba earned their 84th point while the loss has complicated Alliance’s bid to get out of the relegation zone.

They are now with 41 points as they stand on 14th spot.

The 5-1 result was celebrated by the outspoken Simba Spokesperson Haji Manara who called for a similar performance in their remaining matches.

“Thanks to all Simba fans from Dar es Salaam, let us now plan to meet on Simba Day, God willing before we finish season duties in Tanga and Kilimanjaro,” Manara posted on Facebook.

The Alliance encounter is Simba’s last home match as they now plan to face Coastal Union on July 23.

Meanwhile, Azam FC squandered the chance to overtake Yanga SC and go second after a 1-1 draw against Lipuli FC.

Azam failed to protect their 1-0 lead which they earned from Abdallah Heri’s 44th-minute strike.

The home side fought and ensured the points were shared equally with an 80th-minute goal from Paul Materazzi.

Finally, Mbao and JKT Tanzania drew 1-1 in the third match of the day.

Frank Nchimbi had given JKT Tanzania the lead in the second minute of added time in the first half but Mbao struck to equalise in the 57th minute from Abdulkarim Segeja.