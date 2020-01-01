Simba SC don't fear Mazingiza's departure to Yanga SC - Dewji

The South African football administrator left Wekundu Wa Msimbazi for Timu Ya Wananchi after a short period with the former

Simba SC chairman Mohamed Dewji has revealed why Senzo Mazingiza quit the club as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The South African left Simba after serving them for less than a year and joined Yanga SC and Dewji believes he did not achieve what he was tasked to.

“Our main priority has always been to cut cost but at the same time make sure the revenue goes up. When we have Simba Day, we know its revenue as well as revenue from SportPesa sponsorship,” Dewji told a local Radio station on Thursday.

“We also know how much the Mohamed Enterprise sponsorship's revenue is and above that any office is always tasked to bring a report indicating revenue has gone up.

“Before we convened a meeting to discuss him [Mazingiza] and his report, he saw there was a problem that was coming and it was a huge one. So, some are saying he has left with critical files and secrets but we have no problem.”

The chair also stressed the exit of the administrator is not going to affect the club’s operations.

“We have no problem you know why? We believe in ourselves, we have our short-term, medium and long term targets,” he stated.

“We have not trembled a bit and in due course, we are going to unveil a new CEO.”

Dewji also welcomed their newly-designed logo which does not carry their slogan ‘Nguvu Moja’ anymore.

“Our slogan will remain with us and I am happy about the new logo,” he added.

“Big clubs worldwide now have clear logos. You know the lion in our previous logo was small, looked timid and it also looked old.

“We had over 1000 logos that were designed by professionals after critical research and got feedback from them.”

Dewji also responded to claims that he was planning to stop sponsoring the Tanzanian giants.

“Can a sane person really think that TSh20 billion is too much for Dewji?” he said while answering the question on the huge amount of money he has pumped into the club.

“Let me assure our fans that I am not going to leave. Some people are just trying to cause friction by making such statements but because Simba are a big institution that is expected.

“We have no time with them and we are marching forward.”

After signing key players, Simba are expected to mount a successful competition in the Caf and on the domestic front.