Simba SC dispatch African Lyon for yet another friendly victory

Playing after league encounters is one of the measures taken by coach Sven Vandenbroeck to keep his players fit

Simba SC have registered yet another post- tie friendly victory, against African on Sunday.

The friendly encounter took place almost a day after the defending Mainland Premier League champions defeated Mwadui FC 3-0 on Saturday.

Simba defeated African Lyon 5-0 with a brace from Ibrahim Ajib, a goal each from Tairone Santos, Mzamiru Yassin and Deo Kanda responsible for the big win.

Ajib found the back of the net in the 25th and in the 30th minutes while Santos' goal was scored in between Ajib's two strikes.

Yassin added the fourth two minutes after the half-hour mark while the Democratic Republic of Congo star Kanda scored the only goal in the second half, three minutes before the full-time whistle.

After dispatching Mwadui, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck asked his players to fight and regain fitness as they race to defend their league title.

“But I have only one message, for my players. Keep fighting, keep pushing yourself physically and mentally to your limit so we get fully fit and as quick as possible because you know in the end is when trophies are given not at the beginning of the season,” Vandenbroeck said after the Dar es Salaam encounter.

“We have two matches, tricky matches in Mbeya and I know we can come back with maximum points if we play as we did on Saturday.”

It is the second time Simba got engaged in a friendly match after a previous league encounter. When they drew Ruvu Shooting in their first match after resumption, Simba faced Transit Camp the following day and won.

A point gained against Ruvu Shooting and another three from their win against Mwadui ensured Simba widened the gap at the top of the league table. The Wekundu wa Msimbzi have 75 points from 30 matches so far.

Azam FC, who are in action against Young Africans (Yanga SC) on Sunday, remain second with 57 points.

Third-placed Yanga, determined to finish above Azam, are two points below their Sunday opponents.

The next game for Simba will come on June 28 when they will be hosted by Prisons as the league races to its conclusion following June 13's resumption.