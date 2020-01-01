‘Simba SC didn’t need a winger’ – Kichuya move scrutinised by Yanga official

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi were slapped with a Fifa fine for signing the star, and failure to settle it will lead to a two-window transfer ban

Young Africans technical and administrative advisor Senzo Mazingisa has give his view on Shiza Kichuya’s controversial move from Pharco to Simba SC.

Fifa ruled the Tanzanian left the Egyptian side without following due procedure and fined Simba TSh294 million for signing the winger without sufficiently involving their Egyptian counterparts.

Mazingisa, who was the Chief Executive Officer when Kichuya was signed, has claimed Salim ‘Try Again’ Abdalla, an influential figure at Simba, forced the club to sign the winger although the deal was not sanctioned by the coach.

“There was no need to have a winger then, but Abdalla forced the club to sign Kichuya and all of us knew the coach did not want a winger,” Mazingisa told Mwanaspoti. “Kichuya’s agent is a man going by the name Chavas, he is the one who took him to Pharco and got him back.

"The loan deal could not be finalised fast because Kichuya and Chavas claimed Pharco had terminated the contract," he added. “I had to call an official at Pharco who stated Kichuya’s contract had not been terminated despite the player insisting the contract no longer exists.

“After Simba acquired Kichuya, Pharco went to Fifa and reported the player had joined another club yet he was not a free agent. Fifa wrote to Simba but the club did not bother to conclusively follow the issue up and that is where the problem began.”

Simba are understood to have received the first letter from Fifa on July 29, 2020. This duly required them to shed more light on Kichuya’s transfer, but they never replied to the letter.

“I had to seek advice even from lawyers from and in all our mail communication, Simba lawyers were copied but I understand the club just did not want to provide answers to the questions Fifa asked,” Mazingisa added. “For now, that matter does not concern me because I am engaged in something else.”

Kichuya left for Pharco in 2019 and signed a four-year deal but was loaned out to ENPPI where he featured for just half a season in the before he returned to Pharco.

His club is said to have wanted to get Kichuya another loan move before the forward decided to return to and join Simba.

If Simba are not going to settle the ordered amount within 45 days, then they will be banned from signing any player in the next two transfer windows.