Simba SC deserved bigger win than 4-1 over Alliance FC - Vandenbroeck

The champions ensured they defeated their opponents and extended distance between themselves and Azam at the top

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has claimed they could have beaten Alliance FC by a bigger margin than the 4-1 win they got on Saturday.

Simba won the encounter to cement their place at the summit of the Vodacom (VPL) and also kept their dominance over the Mwanza-based side.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi fought back to win the tie at the CCM Kirumba stadium after Israel Patrick had scored for Alliance but strikes from Jonas Mkude, Meddie Kagere, Clatous Chama and Hassan Dilunga ensured the champions won their 12th match of the campaign.

“We deserved to win the match in the end. We controlled the game and enjoyed ball possession, had some good runs and our positioning was also perfect. It was a good reaction from my team even after conceding a goal early,” Vandenbroeck told Azam TV.

“Most of the time when a team goes down, mental alertness also goes down. In our case, we kept on pushing, we did not stop playing and it was a good moment to score the equalizer before the half-time break.

“In the second half, I do not think we had any problems but surely we could have scored even more.”

On his part, Alliance head coach Fred Minziro admitted Simba were too good for his side but also complained his players failed on their part to match the VPL giants.

“As I had earlier pointed out, I respect Simba because they are a big team. We started this game on the right footing but as time dragged on our game plan failed to work,” Minziro said.

“My boys lost concentration especially on marking their opponents and that is how we conceded all those goals.”

The coach, however, claimed he did not see a reason why he was yellow-carded during an intensive showdown at Kirumba. He also said they have to recover and start preparations ahead of their February 5 match against Namungo FC.

“I did understand why the referee saw it fit to warn me with a yellow card,” he concluded.

“What remains now is to regroup and set focus on the next match which we hope we shall win.”

Simba opened a nine-point gap over second-placed side Azam FC and now lead the pack with 41 points while Alliance are 13th with 20 points.