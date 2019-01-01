Simba SC defender Fraga Vieira happy after learning Kiswahili

The Brazilian defender reveals the reason why he now feels comfortable while playing for the Mainland champions

Simba SC defender Gerson Fraga Vieira said the understanding of the Kiswahili language has made him cooperate well with his teammates on the battlefield.

The Brazilian player joined the defending champions this season and has been one of the regular players for the Msimbazi Street-based side under the tutelage of departed coach Patrick Aussems.

He was reportedly brought in as a replacement of Ugandan defender Jjuuko Murshid, who could not continue trading with the reigning champions this season.

Vieira has now revealed he has so far managed to learn key Kiswahili words, which makes communication with fellow players on the pitch easy.

“Previously, I had a difficult time understanding what my teammates were trying to say during matches but now, I can understand what they say and I can speak some Kiswahili words with them like Mbele, Kushoto, and Kulia. I am glad now that we understand each other,” Vieira is quoted by Daily News.

He added he feels happy whenever he is included in the first eleven of the team, saying it is the dream of any player as nobody wants to be benched.

“The competition within the squad is always stiff but that is good for the club because it makes us work hard,” Vieira continued.

Moreover, the 27-year-old centre-back said he is now feeling comfortable with the weather despite being yet to score a league goal for his side.

“Always, I try to put myself in a match and work hard to the best of my ability. Slowly, I am getting close to score my first goal here at Simba.”

Simba still tops the 20-team league pile with 25 points from 10 games after winning eight clashes and losing one match. They have scored 19 goals, similar to 7th placed Lipuli FC but the Reds are currently the only team to concede fewer goals (3).