Simba SC advance in FA Cup after victory over Mwadui FC

The 20-time league champions needed a late strike by Francis Kahata to progress

Simba SC have advanced to the Last 16 in the after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Mwadui on Saturday.

Belgian tactician Sven Vandenbroeck was keen on helping his charges get past their opponents and boost their chances of winning both the league and the FA Cup.

It was Gerald Mathias who opened the scoring in favour of Mwadui in the 35th minute. It was a reward for a bright start as compared to Wekundu wa Msimbazi who looked out of sorts in early exchanges.

The goal was a wake-up call for the Mainland League defending champions who reacted by increasing the tempo of the game. They were eventually rewarded five minutes to the break when Clatous Chama raced clear before finding the roof of the net with a fierce strike from 16-yards.

After the break, both teams resorted to a cautious play, avoiding to concede a second goal. Jonas Mkude and Meddie Kagere had chances to give their team a second goal but lacked composure.

In the 88th minute, Shomary Kapombe managed to get across in a dangerous area. international Francis Kahata managed to get at the end of it and beat the goalkeeper to ensure Simba advance.