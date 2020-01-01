Simba SC defeat Mtibwa Sugar to maintain lead

The defending champions are back on track after suffering defeat in their last game

Simba SC have defeated Mtibwa Sugar 3-0 in a Mainland League match played on Tuesday.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi had lost the previous game against JKT Tanzania and were targeting maximum points against the Sugar Millers. It was not going to be an easy game considering the fact that Mtibwa have been unpredictable this season.

It took the hosts 45 minutes to break the deadlock through striker John Bocco who knocked in Meddie Kagere pass. Two minutes after the half-time break, Mohamed Husseini doubled the advantage after a defensive lapse.

The 20-time league champions sealed the win in the 58th minute courtesy of Hassan Dilunga. The result ensures the champions are on course to retaining the title they won last season.

Azam FC maintained the chase after defeating Polisi Tanzania by a solitary goal.

The goal came in the 49th minute through Mudathir Yahya who was at the right place to beat the custodian.

In other matches played, Lipuli and JKT Tanzania settled for a 1-1 draw while Namungo defeated their hosts Singida United 1-0. Mwadui fell 2-0 at home to Ndanda with Alliance defeating Kagera Sugar 2-1.

Simba lead the standings with 53 points, followed by Azam who are on 44 points.