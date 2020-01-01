Simba SC defeat Mbao FC to extend their lead at the top

A goal in either half handed the defending champions maximum points in the top tier and an eight-point gap

Simba SC bounced back from a heartbreaking Mapinduzi Cup loss to register a 2-1 win against Mbao FC in the Mainland League.



Wekundu wa Msimbazi had lost the annual competition to Mtibwa Sugar by a solitary goal, and they needed to bounce back on Thursday in the league outing against the unpredictable Mbao side.



The defending champions started the game on a high note and could have scored early, but Mohammed Hussein and John Bocco missed the best chances in the 24th and 36th minutes respectively.



Hassan Dilunga bailed the duo out in the 41st minute when his rocket went past the goalkeeper and into the net to settle the nerves of the away fans who, for sure, missed the services of the injured Meddie Kagere.



The visitors doubled the advantage a minute after the restart when Jonas Mkude connected an Ibrahim Ajibu corner to ensure the pressure lies with their hosts. The goal came owing to a low start by Mbao who had defended well in the first half.



Waziri Junior halved the deficit in the 52nd minute when Helbert Lukindo found him in a good area. However, they could not manage to get an equalizer as Simba managed to get a vital win away.



The 20-time league champions are now on 38 points, eight more than second-placed Coastal Union, who have played two more games. Azam FC are third after managing to get 29 points from their 14 games.