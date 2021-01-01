Simba SC’s Da Rosa, Chama named April’s best ahead of Yanga SC duel

Wekundu wa Msimbazi waded through that month without losing a game and consequently found themselves at the top of the table

Simba SC head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa and midfielder Clatous Chama have been named the Mainland Premier League's best performers for the month of April.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi were undefeated through April in the Premier League despite the fact they had Caf Champions League duties to attend to as well.

The first local game for Simba was a match against Mtibwa Sugar which they won by a margin of 5-0. They followed it with a 1-0 win over Mwadui away from home before they played Kagera Sugar and claimed another three points courtesy of a 2-0 win.

The last two engagements in April saw them face Gwambina and Dodoma Jiji, where they picked up 1-0 and 3-1 wins, respectively.

The next engagement for Wekundu wa Msimbazi - who are at the top of the table with two games in hand - will be Yanga SC in a Kariakoo Derby contest on Saturday.

In all the games, including the continental ones, Chama has been a key player in creating chances and scoring superb goals. He was named in the team of the week after a stellar performance against AS Vita in Dar es Salaam.

Meanwhile, Gomes has explained the need to beat Yanga in order to build good momentum before they face Kaizer Chiefs in the Champions League quarter-finals.

"If we beat Yanga it is clear we are going to meet Kaizer Chiefs with high morale which is why we are determined to do that, and according to my players it is possible to get a positive result," Gomes said according to the club's website.

Gomes further revealed how they have prepared to face their traditional arch-rivals who are also direct title challengers.

“I have set aside enough time with my assistants to see a lot of things from Yanga, there are areas where they are better and where there were weaknesses all we have worked with all my players," he concluded.

Simba booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League courtesy of impressive group stage performances.

The Yanga game is seen as the biggest test for Wekundu wa Msimbazi since they played and lost to Al Ahly in the final Champions League group game.