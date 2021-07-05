‘I take the blame’ – Simba SC’s Da Rosa after Yanga SC derby defeat

The French tactician calls for forgiveness from the fans after the Msimbazi giants lost to their rivals in the top-flight clash

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has taken full responsibility for the team’s 1-0 defeat against rivals Yanga SC in the Kariakoo derby.

On Saturday, the Jangwani giants took the bragging rights after beating their Msimbazi rivals, with over 30,000 fans in attendance, including Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

A first-half goal from Zawadi Mauya ensured Yanga delayed Simba’s celebrations for winning a fourth straight title and they will now have to wait and win their next league assignment against KMC FC to be declared champions.

The French tactician, who suffered his first defeat since joining Simba during the derby, has told Goal in the first half his charges played badly and it was the reason they were trailing and ended up losing the game.

What has been said?

“I am sorry to lose the game in front of my opponents Yanga as I did not expect to see such results for my players as well as the team as a whole,” Da Rosa told Goal.

“I am ready to take responsibility in this case for my coaching position, as it is not a good thing to lose a big match like this in which it had a lot of good of things if we had won.

“In the first half, we played at a low level which even my side surprised me despite spending a lot of time watching Yanga the way they played their first matches.

"Another thing we got chances to score but my players failed to use them properly and made the opposing team's players stay confident.”

What next for Simba?

However, Da Rosa said he will focus on the remaining Premier League games, in order to achieve the goal of calming the pain of Simba fans and members by winning a fourth consecutive league title.

"We will be strong for the KMC match, to get the win along with the other three games ahead of us against Coastal Union, Azam FC and Namungo FC so as we achieve our target of winning the title.”

In the standings, Simba are still top with 73 points while Yanga are second with 70 points.

Yanga have played a total of 32 matches while Simba have played 30, and the Msimbazi giants only need three points from their remaining four matches to be declared champions again.