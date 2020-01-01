Simba SC could not beat us last season - Yanga SC's Nugaz

Timu ya Wananchi are the only side in the top-tier that have not tasted defeat after nine matches

Yanga SC Communications officer Antonio Nugaz has stated Simba SC have little chance of winning Saturday's Kariakoo Derby.

The two sworn rivals will play each other this weekend in the Mainland League game at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam. Timu ya Wananchi have been in good form this season and are currently second on the table.

"Last season, we did not have a [strong] team and they did not beat us in the league," Nugaz told Wasafi FM.

"They could only manage a 2-2 draw in the first round and in the second round we defeated them. I do not know what happened when we lost 4-1 in the semi-final, something was wrong, but this time around we have done everything possible to ensure every player is focused on the game.

"With our current form, it is hard for Simba to defeat us, they will struggle to get a goal."

Meanwhile, a group of Yanga fans has now paraded a brand new Toyota that they have vowed to give to the player who will score the winning goal during the derby that will be played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

"We all know that all the Yanga players have cars and we know they own cars but now what we want is to add one of them with another car, we want a strong competition, we want every player to target a goal when we play against Simba," the fans told reporters in Dar es Salaam ahead of the derby.

"We know Simba have a very weak goalkeeper, and we want them to go for goals, we want them to score as many goals as possible, we want them to win the derby, we need the goals and that is why we have decided as fans to put the reward in front of them.

"We have decided that we must reward our players, if the game goes for a draw then we will keep our car, we will give out the car when we win, we want to be happy, so we want the players to make us happy, we don’t believe in a draw and we don’t want to lose, we all need a win and that is why we have given out this car.

"We are confident the car will go [because Yanga will win], we don’t care and in the next derby we will still have another car [to give out], we will give it out to the player who will score the winning goal, we want the players to fight for the win."