Simba SC could have scored more goals against Lipuli FC - Vandenbroeck

The Belgian was disappointed by his charges' failure to take their chances despite a 4-0 win in top tier game on Wednesday

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck believes the Mainland League champions could have registered a cricket score against Lipuli FC.

A brace from Hassan Dilunga and goals apiece from Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere gave the 20-times league champions a 4-0 win against their opponents on Wednesday. Despite an improved display from Wekundu wa Msimbazi, the Belgian feels his charges could have scored more.

"In the first 25 minutes, we had a great game, creating about four clear chances but we could not capitalize on them," Vandenbroeck told Daily News.

"If only we could have converted those chances to goals, it could have been different. Failing to score gave our opponents a belief that they were better too."

The 40-year-old admits he has not seen what some of his players can offer owing to the limited time he has had with them, and the match against sworn rivals Yanga SC will give him the chance to study them some more.

"I think after January 4 I will be able to see the ability of each player and thereafter we will make a decision of who to keep and who to let go," Vandenbroeck concluded.

Simba are currently at the summit of the table after 11 games, having collected 28 points.