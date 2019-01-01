Simba SC confirm withdrawal from Cecafa Kagame Cup

The Tanzanian giants want to concentrate on pre-season training before they start title defence in the upcoming season

Tanzanian champions Simba Sports Club have withdrawn from the Cecafa Kagame Cup.

The tournament is expected to be held in Kigali, Rwanda from July 7-21 and will run concurrently with the 32nd edition Afcon, which will be held in .

Simba have cited the short period between the conclusion of last season and the start of the 2019/20 domestic season as the main reason for their withdrawal.

"Simba Sc would like to inform stakeholders as well as our fans that the club will not be participating in the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup," the club said in a statement seen by Goal.

"The main reason why we will not be taking part in the tournament is the short period of time we will have for pre-season ahead of the start of the next season."

Zesco United of Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo duo AS Vita and Motema Pembe have already confirmed their participation.

Rwanda, being the hosts, will be represented by Rayon Sports, APR and Mukura. Ugandan Premier League champions KCCA FC will represent their country in the regional competition.

The tournament brings teams from , Rwanda, Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan, Ethiopia, , and Zanzibar together.

The winner of the annual tournament will walk home with prize money worth U$D 30,000. Clubs which win their domestic leagues in the region book an automatic ticket to the tournament.

Azam of Tanzania are the reigning champions after beating domestic rivals Simba last year in Dar es Salaam.