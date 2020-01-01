Simba SC confirm release of Brazilian striker Wilker da Silva

The local league champions have confirmed they have released the forward after he failed to impress since joining them

Simba SC have confirmed they have parted ways with Brazilian striker Wilker da Silva.

According to the club’s CEO Senzo Mazingira, the striker has been allowed to attend trials in Malaysia after he failed to impress since he joined the side this season.

“We have allowed the striker to attend trials in Malaysia. He failed to impress since we signed him and are not keen to keep him here,” Mazingira is quoted by Daily News.

He also confirmed Simba are chasing three foreign players in the ongoing mini transfer window, including Mozambique’s UD Songo striker Luis Jose Misquissone, and when the procedures are finalised they will unveil them.

“Currently we are working on the transfer issues because we need to tie all the loose ends before making any pronouncement,” Mazingira continued.

Speaking about the youthful striker Rashid Juma, Mazingiza denied the player has been loaned to a First Division League side Majimaji FC, saying, Rashid was nursing injury and is doing well in the process.

Simba are preparing to face rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the Mainland derby on Saturday.

Already, the Football Federation (TFF) has named Jonesia Rukyaa from Kagera as the match referee and she will be assisted by Sudi Lila and Hamisi Chang’walu, both from Dar es Salaam.

The fourth official will be Elly Sasii (Dar es Salaam), while the match commissioner is Khalid B Itebo from Mwanza. Sudi Abdi from Arusha will be the match assessor.