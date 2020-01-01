Simba SC condemn Coastal Union to big loss, Azam FC fall to KMC FC

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi and the Ice Cream Makers’ matches are among the three that were played first after the November international break

Simba SC picked up their biggest victory of the season to date after thrashing Coastal Union 7-0 in a Mainland tie at the Abeid Karum Stadium on Saturday.

John Bocco’s hat-trick, Clatous Chama’s brace and goals from Hassan Dilunga and Bernard Morrison handed the champions the big away win.

Simba got the opener in the seventh minute when Dilunga, who has not been enjoying first-team opportunities in the recent past, scored to stun the home side in the seventh minute of the game.

More teams

The champions doubled their lead in the 25th minute when captain Bocco found the back of the net in a match Simba looked comfortable on all fronts.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

It took the international another two minutes to add the third for Simba and earn a brace as his side dictated the rhythm and pace while Coastal Union looked disjointed in their effort to stop the rivals.

Bocco scored again in the 37th minute to earn a hat-trick which came after a sleek forward move by the 2020 treble winners. Morrison, who started after fully serving a match ban, scored the fifth one in the second minute of added time of the first half.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who will face Plateau United of in the Caf preliminary stage in late November, headed into the break with a huge lead that illustrated their dominance.

Zambian international Chama, after recently adding two more years to his expiring contract after he had been heavily linked with Yanga SC, scored the sixth goal for the Dar es Salaam side on the hour mark.

He added the seventh in the 85th minute as Simba ran riot at Sheik Abeid Karume Stadium.

The win took Simba to within one point of Yanga SC who will be in action on Sunday for their 11th game of the campaign.

Meanwhile, current league leaders, Azam FC fell to a 1-0 away loss to Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC).

The only goal that separated the sides was scored by Reliants Lusajo in the 57th minute to hand the Ice Cream Makers their season’s second defeat.

Yanga remain the only side yet to lose a game after 10 games and are second with 24 points, one behind the leaders.

Article continues below

Finally, debutants Gwambina FC picked up a 2-0 win over JKT Tanzania in the other game on the first day of league action after the international break.

Meshack Abraham scored Gwambina’s opener in the 72nd minute before Paul Nonga doubled the lead in the 84th minute.

The win is Gwambina’s third of the season.