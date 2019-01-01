Simba SC committed ‘childish’ mistakes vs JKT Tanzania – Aussems

The Belgian coach revealed his dissatisfaction on how his team played and won against their first league opponents on Thursday

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has criticised his players for the mistakes they committed during their opening league match against JKT .

Although the league’s defending champions came out 3-1 victors, the Belgian coach was far from impressed by his players.

“In the last 20 minutes, we were capable of scoring more goals but my players kept committing childish mistakes which I did not enjoy at all,” Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

Aussems believes his charges have time to make amends in their next matches as Simba SC concentrate on defending the league title after being knocked out of Caf by UD Songo of Mozambique.

“I will have a talk with the players during our next training session and I will make it clear to them what they did were not good at all,” Aussems continued.

“We are playing for a big team and we would have scored a lot more goals were we clinical.”

The coach further hinted to more changes in his starting line-up going forward due to the depth and balance he has in the squad.

“Not it happened because of the changes I made. No, I have more than 30 players and I will continue fielding each one in the matches to come,” Aussems stated.

“I have trust in each member of my team but the mistakes which were committed should not occur again.”

The Msimbazi Reds will face Mtibwa Sugar in the next league match on September 17.