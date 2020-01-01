Simba SC coach Vanderbroek unhappy with state of Kirumba pitch

The Belgian coach laments the poor state of the pitch as his side moved eight points clear at the top

Simba SC coach Sven Vanderbroek has hit out at the condition of CCM Kirumba's pitch terming it as unplayable.

Simba regained their eight-point lead at the summit of the Mainland following a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mbao at the Stadium in Mwanza on Thursday.

Midfielders Hassan Dilunga and Jonas Mkude scored in either half as Waziri Junior reduced the margin in the second half but Simba hanged on to register crucial maximum points in the race for silverware.

Vanderbroeck said his team had to change their game plan because the pitch was full of water due to the ongoing rainfall in Mwanza city.

“It was really difficult under these circumstances…we were not able to play our real game on the ground but still in the first half we started well and dominated,” Vanderbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

The former Zambia and Niki Volos FC gaffer revealed their opponents opted for long balls and counter-attacks that helped them to pull one goal back.

Simba right wing-back Shomari Kapombe said: “We took our chances to win the game, our opponents packed the midfield and the coach told us to exploit the flanks and set pieces, which worked really well on them.”

Simba opened an eight-point gap at the top of the league table after hauling 38 points from 15 matches.

Coastal Union are placed second on 30 points from 17 matches, while Azam FC, who beat Lipuli FC from Iringa 2-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday night are third on 29 points from 14 matches.