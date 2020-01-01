Simba SC coach Vandenbroeck unhappy with players despite Cup win

The Belgian tactician unimpressed by his charges despite coming from a goal down to advance in the knockout competition

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has admitted he is concerned with the way his team has been conceding goals in recent weeks.

The latest goal they conceded came in the 2-1 win against Mwadui FC in the on Saturday and the Belgian coach has challenged his players to up their game if they are to win silverware this season.

“We have been conceding goals in the past four games in a row something we need to improve on to suit the level of Simba and be able to create many clean sheets,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

Against Mwadui, Simba came from a goal behind to win the thrilling contest at the National Stadium with Kenyan import Francis Kahata scoring the winner late in the 84th minute.

It was an act of sweet revenge for Simba against the only team so far which embarrassed them in the Mainland at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga where Mwadui won 1-0.

Vandenbroeck now admits his side’s tempo in matches has gone down and it is a worrying factor.

“I think we need to work much on communication and better positioning in the upcoming days even though it will not be enough since we are going to play three matches in nine days,” Vandenbroeck continued.

Also, the coach hailed his charges for not going down every two minutes to win time as opposed to the visiting team.

On his part, Mwadui coach Khalid Adam said they are still in the process of rebuilding the team since it has many players who have joined them during the mini transfer window.

“We have many young players from the First Division League (FDL) who are still adapting to the top-flight league and so far, we are progressing well with the process.”