Simba SC coach Vandenbroeck lauds players for 'perfect organisation'

The Belgian coach says his players have returned the happy faces in the club after a convincing league win

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has stated his happiness after watching the team beat Coastal Union 2-0 in a Mainland match on Saturday.

Two goals from Brazilian midfielder Gerson Fraga, who netted in each half, helped Simba’s title hunt as they have now pocketed 47 points from 18 matches as they target to claim the championship for the third time in a row.

“The organisation of the team was perfect and defensively, we were good as we succeeded not give them [Coastal Union] an opportunity to cause troubles towards our goal,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

“Immediately after scoring the opening goal, it helped us to dominate the match and stay focus while searching for the second goal.”

About the two goals netted by Fraga, Vandenbroeck said it was good to see each player in the squad is capable to score goals, and there is no need to rely on two or three individuals.

“Everyone can score in the team which is good for us,” Vandenbroeck continued.

On his part, two-goal hero Fraga said: “My role is to defend and build the team but if an opportunity to score comes, I do that to help my team. It was teamwork which necessitated us to come up winners.”

Commenting on the style of celebration whenever he scores, Fraga said fans call him ‘Mkata Umeme’ as such, he folds his arms on his chest to symbolise the nickname given to him.

Simba will face Polisi in their next assignment.