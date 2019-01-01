Simba SC coach Vandenbroeck hails KMC keeper Nahimana for good show

The Belgian coach heaps praise on the custodian after he put up a good display despite his side losing 2-0

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has hailed KMC shot-stopper Jonathan Nahimana for his brilliant saves during their Mainland match in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Simba opened a seven-point gap at the summit of the league table with a 2-0 win over a determined KMC side at Uhuru Stadium in the city.

Congolese import attacker, Deo Kanda, and Brazilian holding midfielder Gerson Fraga netted one goal each in the second half to enable their side to pocket a crucial three points and keep on chasing the league title at the end of the season.

The defending champions will again be in action on Tuesday at the same venue, hosting 19th placed Ndanda FC from Mtwara, who are still struggling to cope with the league’s tempo for this season.

A win by the Msimbazi Street side will see them reaching 34 points from 13 games with ten wins, one draw, and one loss respectively.

From 13 matches, Ndanda have garnered eight points with only one win, five draws and seven defeats hence they need to work extra hard to stun on fire Simba at their own backyard.

Speaking at a post-match briefing, Vandenbroeck lauded Nahimana saying he was brilliant in between the goalposts to deny his side from scoring more goals.

“After the game, there was only one man of the match [KMC goalkeeper] who did 4-5 good saves, which could have definitely gone in,” the coach is quoted by Daily News.

He added: “KMC does not have many points in the league but they deserve better than where they are now.”

Commenting further on the match, the Belgian trainer said the first half was poor for his side but in the second half, the adjustments they made yielded positive results on the day.

“Forget about the first half. I will sit with my colleagues to see what happened during the opening segment since our performance was not good but I’m happy we have players who can change the game for better results,” continued Vandenbroeck.

On his part, KMC coach Ahmad Ally said communication level among his players in the second half dropped hence awarding Simba the two goals.

“As you saw, the performance we displayed in the first half was much better than we did in the second period but all in all, we have lost such we need to wake up for the upcoming league games to move away from the relegation zone.”

His goalkeeper Nahimana admitted they lost against a good team after succeeding to spoil their game plan in the first period.