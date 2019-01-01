Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems reveals striking plan against Mtibwa Sugar

With the absence of Bocco and uncertainty regarding Kagere's fitness, the Belgian has been preparing Kanda for a striking role

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems admits he might be forced to play Deo Kanda as a center forward against Mtibwa Sugar in their league assignment next Tuesday.

Wekundu Wa Msimbazi's main striker John Bocco is nursing a knee injury and will miss a couple of weeks. Meddie Kagere was also involved in Rwanda's international assignment, and the Belgian tactician reveals he cannot rely on him because he has not yet reported back.

It is because of the aforementioned reasons Kanda was subjected to light and special training sessions on Monday to get him ready for the new role.

"Bocco is not ready to play for the team, and Kagere was involved with the national team [Rwanda] and I do not know whether he is okay or not," Aussems is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

'I do not want to subject Kanda to the kind of training which might affect him against Mtibwa. I have to take caution because we might need him to be our main striker."

Last season, Simba defeated Mtibwa at home 3-0 before being held to a barren draw away.