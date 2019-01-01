Simba SC coach Aussems unmoved after friendly defeat to KMC

The Belgian coach is not worried about the outcome of the friendly as he prepares his team for upcoming league matches

Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems has downplayed the team’s 2-1 defeat to KMC in a friendly on Sunday.

The Mainland champions faced KMC in a buildup clash at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam to keep their shape for the Tanzanian which resumes this week after the international break.

KMC’s Kenny Ally scored a brace on the day to silence the Msimbazi Street-based side whose consolation goal came in the closing stages of the match courtesy of an Ibrahim Ajib spot-kick.

At a post-match briefing, Aussems said the match was simply part of his training programme and it was a good platform for players who do not regularly play in the first team to test their mettle.

“Physically, it has given us what we wanted and I believe that we will be able to bounce back positively during the league games,” Aussems is quoted by Daily News.

However, Aussems was worried about the injury of his defender Erasto Nyoni who picked a knock while serving for the national team, Taifa Stars against Equatorial Guinea on Friday at the National Stadium.

“I pray all other players who are trading with their respective national teams should be able to come back well without injuries so that once the league restarts, we should have the entire team fit.”

On his part, KMC coach Kennedy Ally said scoring two goals on the day against Simba was good and hopes he will continue scoring in their league encounters.

“We played with much unity and worked hard which was the secret for our success. In league matches, we also play with a similar mentality only that we are facing a tough period that is depriving us of good results,” Ally said.

He then seized the opportunity to dismiss claims that the team’s players were deliberately performing poorly as a way to drive out former coach Jackson Mayanja, who parted company with the Kinondoni-based team recently.

“At the moment, I cannot comment on such claims but what people should know is the former coach and the current one are all good,” he said.

KMC have had a sloppy start this season as they have only managed to win two matches in their eight league meetings to occupy the 16th slot with eight points in hand.

On the other hand, Simba continues to sit at the summit of the table with 22 points from nine games only two points above second-placed Kagera Sugar.