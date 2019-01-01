Simba SC coach Aussems and player Miraji scoop league awards for September

The Tanzanian giants have continued to shine on all fronts as their coach and player are feted for a good show in September

Simba SC have dominated the player and coach of the month awards for September.

According to Daily News, Simba's Patrick Aussems and newly signed winger Miraji Athumani were named by the Football Federation (TFF) Award's committee as the best coach and player of September.

Miraji Athumani alias ‘Sheva’ has been in red-hot form for the defending champions, having scored three goals in just four appearances this season, but most notable are their two goals in three matches held in September.

Miraji also made two assists in the same month which enabled him to emerge the winner of the September award beating his teammate Meddie Kagere who is currently the team’s leading scorer.

Kagere, who won the August Player of the Month award, has been a figurehead to Simba’s perfect start of the 2019/20 season, scoring four goals and providing one assist to Athumani.

In September, Simba played three Premier League matches and won all of them. Apart from Kagere, another player who was shortlisted by the committee for the September Player of the Month award was Ismail Kada who features for Tanzania Prisons.

In the coach of the month award, the committee picked Aussems, Mohammed Rishard (Tanzania Prisons) and JKT Tanzania’s Abdallah Mohammed to vie for the award and Simba's Belgian tactician won the award after leading his side to three wins in three outings.