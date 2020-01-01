Simba SC claim another win as arch-rivals Yanga SC drop points

The defending champions have a 15-point gap on top of the table after Tuesday's win against the Sugar Millers

Simba SC have defeated Kagera Sugar by a solitary goal in a Mainland League match.

The Sugar Millers had managed to hold the defending champions at bay in the first half. Despite attacking from the first whistle, Wekundu wa Msimbazi failed to break down the resolute visitors' defence.

It changed in the 60th minute when John Bocco was fouled in the danger zone and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Meddie Kagere held his nerves to score his 13th goal of the season and hand his team a much-needed win

Yanga SC dropped points in their second successive game in the top-tier after drawing 1-1 with Polisi Tanzania.

The 27-time league champions had settled for a goalless draw against Tanzania Prisons in their last game and they needed to bounce back on Tuesday.

Bernard Morrison managed to find Tarik Seif in the danger zone and the latter made no mistake, giving his team a 40th-minute lead. It could have been more but poor finishing cost the visitors.

The hosts thought they have equalized in the 65th minute when Matheo Anthony headed in a good cross, but the officials did not allow the goal after feeling the player had pushed Jafari Mohamed though replays indicated there was no foul.

Polisi managed to get the winning goal in the 71st minute when Sixtus Sabelo managed to beat Faroukh Shikhalo in Yanga SC's goal to ensure the spoils are shared.

Simba are now on 59 points after playing 23 games, followed by Azam FC who have 15 points less. Namungo move to third position with 40 points, same as Yanga who have an inferior goal difference. Coastal Union are fifth with 38 points.

Tuesday results

Coastal Union 1-2 Ruvu Shooting

JKT Tanzania 0-0 Biashara United

Mbao 3-1 Singida United

Mbeya City 2-1 Lipuli

Polisi Tanzania 1-1 Yanga SC

Simba SC 1-0 Kagera Sugar