Simba SC change training programme to speed up Bocco recovery - Aussems

The Tanzanian giants have been forced to adjust the training system to speed up the recovery of their striker

Simba SC have adjusted the training programme of captain John Bocco to help speed up his recovery process and get him back into the team.

The Tanzanian champions have struggled to win matches in recent weeks in the absence of Bocco, who has been out of action from the start of the season due to an injury he sustained while playing against Azam FC in the Community Shield clash at the National Stadium.

The situation has compelled Simba to rely on Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere, as they strive to retain the Mainland title.

The two – Bocco and Kagere - formed a lethal scoring partnership last season which helped their team to score more goals than any other in the league, thereby enabling the Msimbazi Street-based side to clinch the title for a second successive time.

Of late, the absence of Bocco in the Simba squad has attracted the public attention especially among Simba fans who are biting their nails during games believing that the current striking force is not that dangerous.

Even head coach Patrick Aussems has on several occasions expressed his concern about using one striker, insisting that the situation is depriving them of many goals, which has seen Lipuli FC overtake them in terms of goals scored in the league.

“As of now, [Bocco] will be training for a short time in a move to make him recover quickly since the long training time was not helping him to heal properly,” Aussems is quoted by Daily News.

“All his [Bocco] training schedules will be strictly watched over by specialised team’s doctors so he should return back to normal duties as fast as possible.”

Simba continues to top the league table with 22 points from nine games after winning seven, losing one and drawing one match.