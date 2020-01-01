Simba SC challenge TFF and league board to introduce unforeseen eventuality rules

The top tier is set to resume from June 1 after the green light from Tanzania President John Magufuli

Simba SC team manager Patrick Rweyemamu has challenged the Football Federation (TFF) and the Tanzania Mainland League managers to set up rules to be followed in case the league comes to an abrupt end owing to unforeseeable eventualities.

The Football Federation (FKF) and the Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) have such rules and regulations, and they practised them after their leagues were halted by Covid-19.



The Wekundu wa Msimbazi official revealed it was not easy to get a consensus for the top tier teams in Tanzania.

"We could not agree on who to represent the country in continental assignments," Rweyemamu told Goal.

"The problem is that we do not have such rules; if the league is stopped what can be the way forward. It is something TFF and league managers will have to set before the start of the 2020/2021 season.

"For example, after the inconveniences brought by Covid-19, we could not agree on who to play where or how to end the league. I am glad teams have a chance to play and complete their matches."

In an earlier interview, the Simba official made it clear they will need two weeks before returning to full match fitness. And the club set Wednesday, May 27 as the date players should return to training.

"It was good news for every fan and sports at large because sometimes life without football is boring," Rweyemamu told Goal.

"Players have been training well at home, we have been following up and giving them the necessary guidelines to follow. So once we start training as a unit, we will need about two weeks before playing competitive football together.

"It has been quite sometime before we played together as a team and we need some time to gel again but it will not be long."

Kenyan midfielder Francis Kahata, Meddie Kagere of Rwanda, Clatous Chama of Zambia and Sudan’s Sharaf Shiboub are not in Tanzania currently.

However, the team manager has revealed it will not be a big deal for them to be granted travelling permission to rejoin Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

Simba have managed to collect 71 points from the 28 matches played with Azam second on 51 points.

Despite the gap between the two sides, Rweyemamu insists they have to push and ensure they win the five matches from the remaining 10 needed for them to be crowned.