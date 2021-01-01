Simba SC CEO Gonzalez alleges she was attacked by rival fans

The claimed assault is said to have occurred on Tuesday before the Wednesday Mapinduzi Cup final

Simba SC Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gonzalez has alleged she was attacked on Tuesday night after a late training session in Zanzibar.

According to Mwanaspoti, Gonzalez claimed her assailants attacked her after she had completed her evening prayer at the Amaan Stadium just as the team had concluded their training sessions.

“When I was praying, some people came and started pushing and pulling me. I was injured after the incident,” the top official is quoted by the publication as saying.

More teams

The CEO said she reported the matter to Ng’ambo Police station where her case was recorded on occurrence book NGB/RB247/2021.

Some suspects have been arrested and are expected to be arraigned in court to answer a case on assault and the intention to cause bodily harm.

Before the Mapinduzi Cup, Yanga were training at Mao while Simba were at the main facility, Amaan Stadium.

“This act has just happened after a few months when our supporters were attacked in Morogoro by our rivals,” she said in another interview. “This is contrary to sportsmanship and that is why we took the decision to report the matter to the police.

When reached for comment, the policemen at the station referred reporters to Zanzibar’s Police Commissioner Awadhi Juma Haji, who on his part, said the matter is yet to reach his desk.

“For now I have not received the matter unless I ask for the details,” Haji said. “Maybe the case has been dealt with like any other matter at the police’s hands.

Article continues below

“But I can assure you if the issue is there, it will be dealt with to its end.”

Yanga and Simba met in the Mapinduzi Cup final and Timu ya Wanachi emerged as champions after a 4-3 penalty shoot-out.

Simba have already stated they have moved on from the defeat and are focused on the Caf Champions League group stage duties as well as their Premier League title defence.