Simba SC captain Bocco reveals secret behind their run

The Taifa Stars striker reveals why they have found it easy to win matches and open a huge gap in the race for the league title

Simba SC skipper John Bocco has revealed the reason how they have managed to open a huge gap at the summit of the Mainland .

The Tanzanian champions are on course to win a third consecutive title after they hammered Biashara United 3-1 to reach 62 points at the top, a whopping 17 ahead of second-placed Azam FC with both teams having played 24 matches.

Simba produced another sparkling work-rate to silence the Mara-based side thanks to goals from Luis Miquissone, Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata while Novatus Dismas scored the consolation goal for the visitors.

More teams

Bocco has now explained the only big secret which is enabling them to do well in most of their matches is teamwork and nothing else.

“We had a great match today [Saturday] especially in the second half with each of us playing hard to earn the victory,” Bocco is quoted by Daily News.

“We are playing as a team; we are covering for one another because we know if we get success it belongs to all of us. We are fighting as a team and we will continue to win as a team.”

Asked to comment about his recent form which has greatly improved despite nursing an injury for a long time, Bocco replied he is getting good cooperation from his teammates and playing as a team is adding value for them.

Again, Bocco lauded the fighting spirit of Miquissone describing him as an energetic player who will help the team a lot during this season and other upcoming seasons as well.

About their next match against Stand United on Tuesday in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga, Bocco predicted a tough game but said they will work hard to record another victory to continue further in the competition.

On his part, Biashara United goalkeeper, Daniel Johannes who saved Kagere's penalty midway into the match said experience was the main factor which separated the two sides on the day.

Article continues below

“Simba is a big club with many experienced players than us. They are a complete team with quality players but for us, we need to work hard to do well in our next encounters,” Johannes said.

In another development, Azam FC Assistant Coach Iddi Cheche said despite losing 1-0 to Namungo FC, their hopes to win the Mainland Premier League title are not yet over.

“To say the truth, we have not given up the league title chase despite the unconvincing results recorded recently."