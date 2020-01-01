Simba SC can simultaneously face Yanga SC, Azam FC and win - Manara

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi official takes pride in the number of players at the club especially after their business in the transfer window

Haji Manara has claimed Mainland champions Simba SC can play and beat bitter rivals Yanga SC and Azam FC.

Stating Simba enjoy a large squad, the outspoken official said he is assured the players can be given simultaneous assignments against both Timu ya Wananchi and the Ice-Breakers and deliver huge victories.

“We have been looking to have a big squad and one that can play against each and every Tanzanian opponent,” Manara said as was quoted by Azam TV.

“A big squad that one can play at Chamazi Sports Complex against Azam and another is at the National Stadium against Yanga, and of course win those matches without straining.

“Let me repeat for clarity; Simba have such a big squad that one can play against Yanga and another against Azam at the same time and win.

“Last season we played on Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays and on Tuesdays, literary, we were on the pitch within 48 hours something that even rules do not allow. The rules state that a match should be played 72 hours after the previous one but that is how we played the last seven games of the season.

“Above all, we went on and won the league.

“We did not complain because as Simba we are beyond that level of making regular complaints. We no longer complain, for now, what we want is to play football.

“We have a good coach who, even if he thinks the referee's decisions were not fair, does not loudly protest.”

Since the beginning of a season, coach Sven Vandenbroeck has had to make regular changes, especially at the front. With Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere not enjoying prominent roles, Chrispine Mugalu, Bernard Morrison and Luis Miquissone have been used interchangeably.

“Our coaches are really scratching their heads especially a day or two before match days. This is because they have a huge pool of talent to pick their starting XIs,” Manara added.

“There is a new player who came to me and told me 'look brother, I have not come here to advertise my good face but I have come to play. Why am I out?'

“The other day a player called me and complained that he has not played in the last three matches. He wanted clarification on what could be going on.

“They are persistent and that is good for the team generally. Every player wants to play.”

After winning a treble last season, Simba are expected to mount a similar success this time around and even advance further in the Caf .