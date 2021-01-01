Simba SC can reach Caf Champions League final - Wawa

The Ivorian defender remains confident they will go far in the competition after booking their quarter-final spot

Simba SC defender Pascal Wawa has revealed they have started dreaming their Caf Champions League success will go beyond the quarter-finals.

When the Msimbazi giants qualified for the group stage of the competition, the team set a target of reaching at least the semi-finals after being drawn in Group A alongside African champions Al Ahly, As Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

Simba went ahead to surprise many after they topped the group on 13 points to qualify for the quarter-finals and according to Ivorian defender Wawa, they are now looking beyond the semis of the competition.

“We have been making a step at a time and it seems we are making improvement in every match we play and as such we are now looking beyond the semis, we want to reach the final and I am sure we can achieve that,” Wawa told Goal on Sunday.

“It has not been an easy outing for us, and we have also put all our efforts to do well in the competition and the more we make a step ahead, the more we want to do more and more and achieve more, so we don’t look at what we had planned to achieve now, we need to plan beyond because it is possible.

“We have reached the quarters and it was part of our plans to reach there but also remember, we also want to reach the semis, and it means we can make it to the final.”

Simba started their group matches with a 1-0 away win against AS Vita in DR Congo before they returned home to shock Al Ahly 1-0 and then travelled to Sudan where they secured a 0-0 draw against Al Merrikh.

Al Merrikh then travelled to face Simba at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium where they suffered a 3-0 thumping. Then Simba beat AS Vita 4-1 - it was the first time they conceded a goal in the group.

On Friday night, the Mainland Premier League champions suffered their first defeat in the group after losing by a solitary goal to Al Ahly away in Cairo.