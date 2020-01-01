Simba SC call for VAR after penalty drama against Yanga SC in derby

The league champions feel with video assistance in place, complaints during the Kariakoo derby would have been reduced

Simba SC have asked the Board (TPLB) to introduce Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during the Mainland Premier League derby.

This is after Yanga were awarded a penalty in the Kariakoo derby played last Saturday, a decision Simba feels was not deserved.

According to Simba official Hans Poppe, the only way to solve such situations and cool the tempers of fans and players is to introduce the video system, especially during the matches involving the two Tanzania giants.

More teams

Despite the TPLB employing two extra referees during the hotly contested derby played at Benjamin Mkapa stadium, Simba still claim the penalty awarded to Yanga, which Michael Sarpong converted to make it 1-0, was not genuine.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“You can see despite having six officials for the match we still could not solve the penalty issue, I think next time TPLB and TFF should work closely to introduce VAR,” Poppe is quoted by Sokaletu.

“The game ended in a draw, yes but the referees missed many talking points including a penalty which should have been awarded to Simba, it is the reason I insist we need the video system to help cool down tempers after the match.”

After the derby, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck insisted they deserved to be awarded a penalty.

“During the derby, I think we deserved to get a penalty because my players were fouled on several occasions when they reached the Yanga box [not once or twice, but on many occasions], I don’t know why the referee could not see that,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Sokaletu.

Article continues below

“But since the referees did not see that, I don’t want to complain now, and already the jury is out, we drew 1-1, we must now shift our focus to the net match and strive to do better than we played in the derby.

“The league is a marathon, every team wants the piece of the cake and are all fighting hard to win the title, so we ask for the support of our fans to help push us to another league title, the job is not done yet but we will continue to push, we still have a tough job ahead of us.”

Simba are now third on the 18-team league table with 20 points from 10 matches, while Azam FC are top on 25 and Yanga are second on 24 points.