Simba SC handed break after Mapinduzi Cup heartbreak vs Yanga SC

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have arrived safely in Dar es Salaam after losing the Cup final to their bitter rivals on penalties

Simba SC players will take a break of one week after losing the Mapinduzi Cup final to rivals Yanga SC on Wednesday night.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi failed to win the trophy in Zanzibar after they lost 4-3 on penalties at Amaan Stadium.

After a 0-0 draw at full-time, the game went to penalties with Francis Kahata, Chris Mugalu, and Gadiel Michael scoring for Simba as Meddie Kagere was denied by the woodwork while Joash Onyango’s effort was saved by Yanga keeper Farouk Shikhalo.

Yanga scored their penalties via Tuisila Kisinda, Shaibu Abdalla, Zawadi Mauya, and Saido Ntibazonkiza while Mukoko Tonombe was denied by Beno Kakolanya.

The Mainland champions have now returned to Dar es Salaam with assistant coach Selemani Matola confirming the players will take a one-week break before they resume training for upcoming assignments, which include attempting to retain the league and competing in the Caf , where they are in the group stage.

“We are now done with Mapinduzi Cup, we lost in the final, and I want us to focus on the future,” Matola told reporters after landing in Dar es Salaam from Zanzibar.

“The biggest thing for now is we have decided to give the players a one week off, and I think next week Friday we will resume training for our next matches, in the league and Caf Champions League.

“For now, I have to say we have given the players a break, to go home and relax, be with their families until next week.”

On the overall performance of his team in Zanzibar, Matola said: “I want to thank the players because they put up a great fight, they never gave up, we had a very good tournament in Zanzibar and we also missed our key players and played matches without a break, a match after the other and it was difficult for the players we had in camp.

“I don’t think the players are machines, you cannot play a match and don’t rest, that is not possible, but we are not crying now but it was evident in the final because fatigue was all over my players but we will check a few mistakes which we picked from the game and work on them when we resume training.

“I will also meet with Simba management on Friday and give out my report from the tournament, I want to put it open to them and we can work on it and focus on the next assignments.”

Yanga faced their Kariakoo rivals without nine players - Carlos Carlinhos, Balama Mapinduzi, Lamine Moro, Yassin Mustapha, Deus Kaseke, Ditram Nchimbi, Feisal Salum, and Farid Mussa.

On the other hand, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, Jonas Mkude, Pascal Wawa, Charles Ilanfya, Aishi Manula, John Bocco, Erasto Nyoni, Shomari Kapombe, and Said Ndemla were missing for Simba.