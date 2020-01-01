Simba SC receive boost as Kagere & Miquissone return ahead of Caf Champions League

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have confirmed the return of two key players as they prepare to launch their continental campaign

Simba SC have received a huge boost after two of their key players returned to training ahead of their Caf assignment.

The Tanzanian giants have been drawn to face Plateau United FC in the preliminary stage with the first meeting set for November 27 in .

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who are eyeing a better show in the competition this time around, have received a major boost after striker Meddie Kagere and winger Luis Miquissone started training with the rest of the squad.

The club have confirmed the return of the players on their social media pages by stating: “Meddie [Kagere] and Luis [Miquissone] have started training with the rest of the squad after returning from their national team duties.”

The two players missed Mainland action as Simba roared to a 7-0 thrashing of Coastal Union, a result coach Sven Vandenbroeck claimed was a perfect sign they are destined to do well in the Caf Champions League.

“The victory against Coastal Union is a great sign to the Champions League campaign,” Vandenbroeck told reporters after the match. “It shows you that we are prepared to take on the best in Africa.

“We needed such a win going into continental football, we know we face a tough opponent but we don’t want to go into the match with a negative mind, or we know it is possible, it can be done, and my boys have shown it after the huge win against Coastal Union.”

In a previous interview, Vandebroeck revealed ways they are working on in order to ensure they pick up wins against Plateau United.

“I am following up on our opponents and I am working on all means available. So far, we have managed to get some video clips on how they play,” Vandenbroeck told IPP Media.

“The clips will help us have a full picture of them but we will not stop there as we will try and have some more details given our aim is to win both matches and advance to another stage.”

During the match against Coastal Union, captain John Bocco scored a hat-trick, Clatous Chama managed a brace, and goals from Hassan Dilunga and Bernard Morrison handed the champions victory.