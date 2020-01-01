Simba SC’s Bocco explains why Namungo FC Community Shield meeting will be competitive

The two Premier League sides are set to clash once again but this time around for the league curtain-raiser on Sunday in Arusha

Simba SC captain John Bocco has said they expect a competitive Namungo FC during the Community Shield tie at Sheik Abeid Amri Stadium on Sunday.

The teams met in the final last time around and Wekundu wa Msimbazi emerged the victors after winning the league title.

Bocco feels the match will need a concerted effort from his side and pegs his hope on the preparations they have done towards the match

“We know we are meeting a good team in Namungo. They have always been a competitive side and that is why the game is not going to be easy at all,” Bocco told Mwanaspoti.

“On our part, we have had good preparations and we hope we are going to have a successful day which will end with us winning the title.

“We will always remember to be thankful to our fans who have been there to support us every other time. In that regard, we would want to appeal to them that they come and support us and we will try and fight to win the title on our part.”

Bocco feels the kind of players that have been signed already will help the team in a great way.

“The addition of new players brings about high-level competition and also the morale in the team goes high. I hope they are going to ensure we win more titles,” the Tanzanian added.

Joash Onyango, Larry Bwalya, Chris Mugalu, Ibrahim Ame, David Kameta, Charles Ilanfya and Bernard Morrison were the players signed.

Meanwhile, Simba’s Arusha coordinator Suleiman Ally believes the previous matches the team has engaged in will help them defeat Namungo.

“We started the preparation a very long time ago,” Ally told Mwanaspoti. “We started with the friendly during the Simba Day and thereafter we played against KMC FC. The two matches gave us a hint on what we should do during the match against Namungo.

“Namungo are not a new side to us given that we met thrice last season where we defeated them during the FA Cup final and in one league match.

“We will walk into the pitch with the aim of beating them again.”

The match is primed to start at 15.30.