‘No stone will remain unturned’ – Simba SC’s Bocco after dramatic Namungo FC win

The towering forward reveals the Msimbazi giants are ready to burn the midnight oil and retain the crown they won last season

Simba SC striker John Bocco has sent a strong warning to their Mainland Premier League rivals they will not leave any stone unturned as they pursue their target of winning the title for the fourth season in a row.

The Msimbazi giants suffered a huge scare on Saturday at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, after they scored three goals with 12 minutes left to the final whistle to beat Namungo 3-1 in the rescheduled fixture and move three points clear at the top of the 18-team table.

The reigning champions found themselves trailing as early as the 21st minute when Nzigamasabo Styve's effort deflected past defender Pascal Wawa to beat goalkeeper Aishi Manula with ease.

Simba were forced to wait until the second half to produce a comeback with striker Chris Mugalu starting the goal rush in the 78th minute, before captain Bocco made it 2-1 in the 83rd minute and Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison sealed the game with a beautifully taken effort in the 87th minute.

Bocco, who has now scored in every game he has featured for Simba since returning from injury, has told Goal they will continue to fight for the title and will not leave any stone unturned in their quest to achieve some of the targets they set when the season started.

What has been said?

“It was a battle of the champions and that is what we are made of, we don’t have to give up, we have to dig and get the result and we will not leave any stone unturned until we reach the goals we set when the season kicked-off,” Bocco told Goal after the game.

“Every job needs perseverance and we had to push ourselves to achieve the result against Namungo, we had to play as a team because all we needed from the game was the three points, we are now done with them [Namungo] and we shift focus to the next match.

“We want to win all our matches, we want to retain the title, and it doesn’t matter what it takes, but we know the league is not easy, every team is keen to play and beat Simba and so we must be ready, we are also playing against teams fighting relegation, so it is important to be focused and ready.

Article continues below

“We must push ourselves and we will not stop, we know what it takes for any team to be crowned champions and we don’t want to fall short, we want to defend the title, let us win our games and see what happens at the end.”

Wekundu wa Msimbazi went into the match tied on 61 points with rivals Yanga SC at the top of the 18-team table and knew they had to win their rescheduled fixture so as to start opening the gap to the chasing pack.

Simba will next face Ruvu Shooting on June 3 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.