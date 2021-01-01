Blow for Simba SC as Morrison could be out for six months

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have confirmed their Ghanaian star will have to undergo surgery and might sit out for six months

Tanzanian champions Simba SC have suffered a huge blow after their midfielder Bernard Morrison was ruled out for six months.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have confirmed the star player, whom they signed from rivals Yanga SC at the start of the 2020-21 season, will have to undergo further tests and probably surgery that will keep him out for a while.

Simba Board of Director Kassim Dewji confirmed the situation of Morrison on Friday, by telling reporters in Dar es Salaam: “Morrison is having some pain which is unsettling him whenever he wants to play and we have now been advised to take him for further tests and it could end with surgery.

“He has not played for us for a very long time despite training with the team but he now has a routine he will follow which includes surgery and he has also been told to stay out for six months.”

The Ghanaian player has not enjoyed a good run with Simba as he suffered an injury which saw him miss the Mainland derby against Yanga SC late last year.

He also missed the two-legged Caf clash against of Zimbabwe as Simba went on to win 4-1 on aggregate and qualify for the group stage.

And in the just-concluded Mapinduzi Cup, where Simba lost 4-3 on penalties in the final to rivals Yanga, the player was not used by assistant coach Selemani Matola despite warming up.

In the final, the teams drew 0-0 in full-time but Yanga carried the day after converting their penalties from Tuisila Kisinda, Shaibu Abdalla, Zawadi Mauya, and Saido Ntibazonkiza while Mukoko Tonombe was denied by Beno Kakolanya.

On the other hand, Simba scored through Francis Kahata, Chris Mugalu, and Gadiel Michael while Meddie Kagere was denied by the woodwork and Joash Onyango’s effort was saved by Yanga keeper Farouk Shikhalo.

The latest setback for Morrison means he will miss a number of matches in the league and also Champions League group stage, where Simba have been drawn in Group A alongside Al-Ahly of , AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sudanese giants Al-Merrikh.