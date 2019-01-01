Simba SC back to winning ways in league opener after continental set-back
Simba SC kick-started their Tanzania Premier League campaign on a high note after defeating JKT Tanzania 3-1 on Thursday evening.
Meddie Kagere opened the scoring for the defending champions in the second minute following a slow start by the hosts. The Ugandan born Rwandan completed his brace just 15 minutes after the break.
Teammate Miraji Athuman put the result beyond doubt with his 74th-minute strike. JKT fought for a consolation goal, and it came with three minutes left courtesy of Edward Songo.
The result is a welcome relief for Patrick Aussems charges who were eliminated from the Caf Champions League barely a week ago by UD Songo of Mozambique.
Simba SC will now prepare for a game against Mtibwa Sugar on September 17.
Rivals Yanga SC fell to Ruvu Shootings by a solitary goal in the same competition last Wednesday.