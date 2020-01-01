Simba SC assistant captain Hussein lauds Gwambina FC approach

The Wekundu-based charges have now scored seven goals and conceded none in their last two games played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

Simba SC assistant captain Mohammed Hussein believes Gwambina FC would have conceded more goals if they tried to play a more open game.

The defender has further revealed why the game was tough despite the champions managing to get a 3-0 win.

"Gwambina had a game plan and it worked in some way especially in the first half," Hussein told reporters after the match.

"It was tough for us to play, and even our first goal came from a corner because the opponents were determined to stop us.

"They flooded the midfield and stopped us from playing; it was a wise tactic because they could have conceded more if they could have tried another approach.

"In the end, they conceded just three goals."

The fullback also spoke of the set objectives by the Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who have now collected 10 points from their four games.

"We want to continue giving our best on the pitch regardless of the opponent we are facing," Hussein continued.

"Even if we get a 1-0 win, it will be okay for us, the most important thing is getting maximum points and in the end, we successfully defend our league title."

On Saturday, the Msimbazi-based side looked lively from the word go, but they had to wait until the 40th minute to open the scoring, when the 33-year-old Rwanda forward Meddie Kagere nodded in a corner to give the fans something to smile about at half-time.

This was his second goal in as many starts this season.

After the break, Wekundu wa Msimbazi came back stronger with a hunger for more goals, while Gwambina looked unassured in their display.

Larry Bwalya was fouled in a promising position after 55 minutes, and Ivorian defender Pascal Wawa opted to take the resulting free-kick. His fierce strike took a slight deflection and beat the custodian to double the advantage in favour of the hosts.

Chris Mugalu completed an excellent night with a third goal in stoppage-time to ensure his team moved into the second position on the log.

Gwambina will have to come up with solutions to ensure they start getting points since they have managed to get just one from the four games played.