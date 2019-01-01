Simba SC are warning players to behave - Dewji

The club’s boss warns players to be serious with their job or else they will be shown the exit door

Simba SC have warned players with bad behaviour their days with the club are numbered.

The club’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Mohammed Dewji has openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the behaviour and discipline level of some players in the squad, warning they must change or face the exit door.

“I should remind our players no one is bigger than this club …ours is a big club in the East African region,” Dewji is quoted by Daily News.

“They [players] must recognise the value of Simba and there is no way the board which I manage will tolerate indiscipline among our players. We have warned them enough.

“We pay them (players) handsomely and they have the responsibility to give us happiness by winning big. In this matter of discipline, we will not consider the names of individuals.

“Discipline is key if we want to achieve our target of excelling at continental level. We have noted with concern the level of discipline is unsatisfactory and this is why we took a tough decision to sack the coach.

“Our team failed to reach the target we set and this was due to a lack of discipline, we had no option than sacking the coach.”

He also disclosed the process to transform the club to suit the company mode of operation has now been completed by 90 percent, saying only minor issues are yet to be accomplished.

He also pointed out all is not over at the club’s newly opened training facility ‘Bunju Complex’ saying the second phase will involve the construction of hostels, gym, offices for the technical bench staff, canteen, a nutritional centre, a special room for analysing Simba games and training sessions plus a technical room.

“This project is expected to cost 2.5bn/- and for a start, as a member of the club and Chairman of the Board, I will contribute 500m/-, while the rest will be covered through the fundraising to be organised shortly,” Dewji continued.

“My aim is to see during the 2021/22 league season, players should be residing in our own hostels and they should get good remuneration for them to fully focus on the pitch and win matches,” said Dewji who has a 49 percent stake at Simba.

Simba have reportedly hired former midfielder, Selemani Matola as assistant coach. The Tanzanian champions are scheduled to name a new coach on Wednesday to replace the sacked Patrick Aussems.