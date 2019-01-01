Simba SC are the best team and will dominate in Tanzania – Aussems

The Belgian coach praises his side after a fine display in the season opener and says they are destined to defend the title

Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems has stated his side have already shown they are the team to beat in the Mainland Tanzanian League this season.

The Mzimbazi Reds got off to a flying start in their quest to defend the title after they beat JKT 3-1 in the opener, with Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere grabbing a brace.

It is from the result the coach has maintained Simba are the best team in Tanzania and will continue to dominate the division.

“I hope you saw how the team responded after being dumped out of the Caf ,” Aussems told reporters after the match.

“It was a performance from a top-class team and it goes to tell you we are still the best team in Tanzania and will win the league again. We will continue to dominate and I am sure we are the team to beat.”

Aussems also showered praise on former striker Kagere, saying he has come of age since joining the side a season ago.

“[Kagere] is the real machine, a goal poacher and a player any coach could love to have in his squad,” Aussems continued.

“Like today, he was playing as a lone striker but could smell and score the goals. I am happy for him and I know he will help us a lot this season.”

Simba will now face Mtibwa Sugar in their next league match on September 17.