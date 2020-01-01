Simba SC are now a global club - Mazingisa

The official claims the kind of personal representation within the club makes it an outfit with far and wide support

Simba SC Chief Executive Officer Senzo Mazingisa has claimed the club has attracted global attention due to its composition.

Pointing at the number of countries represented in the club, the South African football administrator said it is now enough to state Simba are a world known outfit.

The club signed Tairon Dos Santos, Gerson Fraga and Wilker da Silva before the season began as well as Kenyan midfielder Francis Kahata. Meddie Kagere, Clatous Chama and Luis Miquissone are from Rwanda, Zambia and Mozambique respectively.

“As you know, Simba have players from , a coach from [Sven Vandenbroeck] and a CEO from and players from different parts of the continent, meaning people from those places are keenly following what the club is doing,” Mazingisa told Daily News.

“Even in London, UK, we have our club ambassador Salim Kikeke who is doing a great job to market the club there and more importantly, our investor Mo Dewji has been planting the seeds of the club from wherever he goes around the world.”

The former official also stated the need for turning the many club supporters into a revenue source.

“Simba is a big brand which existed from a long time and we have a huge fan base throughout the country hence we need to take this advantage and turn our fans into potential customers,” he added.

“Having numerous ways of generating revenue is very important and that takes time and that is where we are marching on; to turn our fans into customers and it is important for them to buy genuine Simba products.”

Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, Masingiza said there is a need to resume football action sooner but in a manner that respects laid down safety procedures.

“In my view, I think it will take even six months for the pandemic to be defeated and for people to start gaining faith and start attending the stadium and players to return on the pitch,” he concluded.

“We need to go back to football as if nothing has happened. We need to gradually go there but by following the right procedures. It is a headache for many sports bodies across the world now.”

Although Simba are leading their rivals with a landmark, he would want to see all matches played instead of suspending the season completely.

“I would like to see the league finish on the pitch and not to be announced in the boardroom that 'this is the winning team',” he concluded.

For now, there is no tentative date when football events will resume in .