Simba SC are daydreaming: Yanga SC will win Kariakoo derby – Bumbuli

The Jangwani giants claim they will beat their Msimbazi rivals in the top-flight tie set for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday

Yanga SC have hit back at their rivals Simba SC by claiming they are in good shape to beat the reigning champions when they clash in the Mainland Premier League derby on Saturday.

The two giants will face off in the second round fixture of the top-flight at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and on Wednesday, Simba media officer Haji Manara bragged that they will win the match by more than three goals.

The statement has irked Yanga, whom through their media spokesman Hassan Bumbuli have responded by stating they will instead beat Simba 4-0.

What has been said?

“Simba are just daydreaming, they don’t know what they are talking about, we have the best team currently in the league and we know our players are ready to give us happiness, by the end of the final whistle, we will win 4-0,” Bumbuli told Goal while answering Manara.

On claims that Simba have requested the Tanzania Football Federation to bring the trophy to the stadium as they will be crowned if they beat Yanga, Bumbuli said: “Simba are just making noise, we can also talk if they want us to talk, we know what the match entails, it is a derby and we will fight to win it, so Simba should stop crowning themselves.”

What had Manara said?

“If the referees do their job well on Saturday, Simba will beat Yanga by more than three goals, that is a fact,” Manara told Goal.

“Forget about those saying derbies can go either way, those things have been overtaken by events, do you expect Simba with their current form to lose against Yanga? Just forget about that and wake up, Simba will never lose to Yanga.

“If the referees follow the 17 rules of officiating, Yanga will ship in more than three goals, and nothing will change, we are the best team in East Africa and people should stop judging things by fluke, those things have been overtaken by events.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Premier League Board has named Emmanuel Mwandembwa from Arusha as the central referee for the derby.

He will be assisted by Frank Komba, also from Dar es Salaam, and the Mtwara-based Hamdan Saidi while Ramadhan Kayoko from Dar es Salaam will serve as the fourth official whereas Soud Abdi from Arusha has been named the referee assessor.

The match commissioner will be Hosseah Lugando from Lindi, protocol officer Jacqueline Kwamwamu from Dar es Salaam, officer for marketing is Aaron Nyanda (Dar es Salaam), match doctor is Lisobine Kisongo (Dar es Salaam), and the media officer is Karim Boimanda (Dar es Salaam).