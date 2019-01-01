Simba SC appoint Vandenbroeck as Aussems successor

The former Zambian head coach has landed the job left by his compatriot and is tasked with helping the club retain the league title

Vodacom (VPL) reigning champions Simba SC have appointed Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck as their new head coach.

Simba have appointed the 40-year-old Belgian to take charge of the team after sacking Patrick Aussems last month.

Aussems was relieved of his duties with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi claiming the Belgian left the club without official permission during the last international break.

The former AC tactician failed to further guide Simba SC in the Caf as they faltered against UD Songo of Mozambique in the preliminary round.

They have now turned for help on another Belgian who left his role as the head coach of the Zambian national football team in February this year.

“[Sven Ludwig] Vandenbroeck, a Belgian and who was the former coach for Zambia is the new coach for the current champions of . The youthful coach won the African Nations Cup (Afcon) title as an assistant coach for the Cameroonian national team in 2017,” Simba announced on their Facebook page.

“The club has total belief that Vandenbroeck will help us get positive results and Simba promise to give him the necessary support as he undertakes his new role.”

Vandenbroeck served as the caretaker coach of Greek side Niki Volos Football Club in 2014. The former defensive midfielder was Hugo Broos' assistant when the Indomitable Lions won Afcon two years ago.

He landed the Chipolopolo job in July 2018 but stayed for just eight months at the helm before he was sacked for failing to guide the team to the 2019 Afcon finals in .

At one time he was put on administrative leave by the Football Association of Zambia before it was announced his contract was not going to be renewed in March 2019.

As a player, Vandenbroeck played for Mechelen, Roda JC, De Graafschap, Akratitos, Lierse, Vise and Lov-Ham.