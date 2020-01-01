Simba SC and Yanga SC land VPL rivals in Azam Federation Cup draw

The two rivals to square it out and win against their top-flight opponents if they are to book places in the Round of 16

Simba SC and Yanga SC have landed Vodacom (VPL) rivals in the Azam Federation Cup round of 32.

Simba will face Mwadui FC while Yanga have been handed Prisons in matches that are expected to be played between January 24-26. Both Simba and Yanga will be the home teams during those ties.

It will be a perfect chance for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi to exact their revenge on Mwadui who defeated them 1-0 in a league tie on October 30, 2019.

There are also two other fixtures involving top-flight teams as Polisi Tanzania and Mbeya City have been paired to face off and determine the side which progresses to the last 16. Namungo FC and Biashara United are the other VPL teams set to meet.

Azam FC have landed an unheralded opponent as Friends are their opponents after the draw which was conducted on January 10. Kagera Sugar will clash against Mighty Elephants while Ruvu Shooting will be hosted by Gwambina FC.

The winner between Simba and Mwadui will face the winner that will emerge from the Stand United vs MajiMaji FC encounter while the team that will come out victorious between Yanga and Tanzanian Prisons will face either Ruvu Shooting or Gwambina FC.

VPL rivals Alliance FC and JKT Tanzania will have a chance to face off in the next round should they navigate past African Sports and Tukuyu FC, respectively.

The winner between Kagera Sugar and the Mighty Elephants will either face KMC or Pan African FC in the Round of 16.

Azam are the defending champions of the tournament.

Full Round of 32 fixtures:

Gwambina FC vs Ruvu Shooting

African Sports vs Alliance FC

Polisi Tanzania vs Mbeya City

Ndanda SC vs Dodoma FC

Majimaji FC vs Stand United

Ihefu FC vs Gipco FC

KMC FC vs Pan African

FC vs Mtwivila City

Namungo FC vs Biashara United

Mtibwa Sugar vs Sahara All-Stars

JKT Tanzania vs Tukuyu Star

Simba SC vs Mwadui FC

Young Africans vs Tanzania Prisons

Azam FC vs Friends Rangers

Kagera Sugar vs Mighty Elephants

Lipuli FC vs Kitayosa