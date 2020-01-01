Simba SC and Namungo FC fans allowed in stadiums in continental assignments

Up to 50% of the stadiums' capacity can be filled by fans after the Tanzania Football Federation's request was granted by Caf

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has allowed representatives, Simba SC and Namungo FC, to have fans to cheer them on in continental home matches.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) had written to the body requesting fans to be allowed to attend the continental assignments.

"Caf has allowed fans, up to 50% of full capacity, to attend the Caf home games and Caf Confederation Cup home games for Simba and Namungo respectively," TFF said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"The decision has been reached after the Federation wrote to Caf stating there is no Covid-19 threat in Tanzania.

"As a result, Caf has accepted and the two teams will now have fans cheering them as specified above."

On Saturday, Namungo made their debut in continental competitions and managed to overcome their opponents Al-Rabita 3-0 at Azam Complex in Chamazi.

The Tanzanian side, who are taking part in the Caf competition by virtue of playing in the final of the domestic cup last season, were the better side in the contest played at Chamazi Stadium.

Namungo went into the match knowing they have to use their home ground advantage and avoid conceding and they did exactly that as they took a deserved lead through Stephen Sey in the 20th minute.

Sey was on target again 19 minutes later after rounding the Rabita keeper to stab home the second goal, and they were not done yet as Shiza Kichuya assured that they won with a convincing result as he scored the third goal in the 64th minute.

The result marked a debut win for the club on the continental scene and also the first win for new coach Hemed , who replaced fired Hitimana Thierry.

Thierry was fired on November 18 after a run of poor results in the ongoing campaign and by that time, he had helped the team register four wins, as many losses, and two draws.

He left the team in 14th position and it was an unwelcome struggle considering the team was preparing to play Al-Rabita in the first preliminary round of the Confederation Cup.