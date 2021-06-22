Simba SC 4-1 Mbeya City: Mnyama make gigantic step towards 22nd title

The reigning league champions are now on 73 points from 29 matches they have played, six points more than Yanga SC with two games in hand

Simba SC made a huge step towards their 22nd Tanzania Mainland League title after defeating Mbeya City 4-1 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday night.

Rally Bwalya, Luis Miquissone, John Bocco, and Clatous Chama scored for Wekundu wa Msimbazi while Pastory Athanas struck for the visitors.

Mnyama came into the match as favourites having won their last seven meetings against their opponents. The reigning champions had also won the initial meeting this season by a solitary goal.

Despite a decent start by the hosts, the visitors defended well but they gave in in the 31st minute. Pascal Wawa played a good pass to Shomari Kapombe who played it to Bernard Morrison who headed it to Bocco.

The defenders cleared the ball but only as far as Bwalya, whose screamer was too much for Haroun Mandanda in the Mbeya goal.

Miquissone doubled the advantage four minutes later. His initial strike hit the post, but the rebound fell kindly to him and he capitalised on it to take his tally of the season to nine.

After the half-time break, the visitors were caught in a counter attack in the 47th minute and Hussein Mohamed passed to Bocco, whose one-time strike extended Wekundu wa Msimbazi's lead.

Poor defending allowed Athanas to pull one back for Mbeya and give them hopes of making an unlikely comeback.

But the 21-time champions sealed the win with the fourth from Chama, who was making a return to the team after losing his wife early in the month.

After the win, the reigning league champions are now on 73 points from 29 matches they have played, which means they are six points ahead of closest challengers Yanga SC, with two games in hand.

They have managed 23 wins, four draws and two losses.

Simba SC XI: Beno Kakolanya, Bernard Morrison, Pascal Wawa, Rally Bwalya, Luis Miquissone, Shomari Kapombe, Hussein Mohamed, Joash Onyango, Erasto Nyoni, John Bocco, Kennedy Juma

Subs: Ally Salum Juma, Gardiel Kamagi, Meddie Kagere, Clatous Chama, Yassin Mzamiru, Hassan Dilunga, Miraji Athumani

Mbeya City: Haroun Mandanda, Keneth Kunambi, Mpoki Mwakinyuke, David Mwasa, Juma Shemvuni, Abdulrazack Mohamed, Seleman Ibrahimu, George Sangija, Pastory Athanas, Denis Kibu, Richardson Ng'ondya

Subs: Castor Mhagama, Siraji Juma, Kato Yayo, Samson Madeleke, Mathew Robert, Hamis Thabiti, Kelvin John.