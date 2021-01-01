Simba SC 4-1 Al-Hilal: Wekundu wa Msimbazi win first match under Da Rosa

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have secured their first victory under their new coach with Bernard Morrison notching a double

Simba SC have started the post Didier Gomes Da Rosa era with a 4-1 win over Al-Hilal in the opening match of the Simba Super Cup tournament staged at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old Frenchman was named the coach to replace Belgian Sven Vandenbroeexk, who left the club immediately after guiding them to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

And De Rosa, who was unveiled three days ago, got a perfect start to his job at Msimbazi as Simba scored through Larry Bwalya, new signing Perfect Chikwende, and Bernard Morrison, who notched a double, as they beat the visiting Sudanese side, who pulled one back courtesy of Abdallah Salim.

It was Bwalya who opened the floodgates in the 39th minute after meeting a pass from Meddie Kagere to slot into an empty net. Al-Hilal responded with a well-taken goal in the 44th minute after Salim rounded up the Simba defenders to beat goalkeeper Beno Kakolanya.

The two teams headed into the half-time break tied at 1-1 but it was Simba who came back a more rejuvenated side and it was Zimbabwean striker Chikwende, signed from FC Platinum, who marked his debut with a goal after tapping home another cross from Kagere in the 72nd minute.

Coach Da Rosa then introduced returning Ghanaian Morrison, and he arrived in fashion as he scored two goals in quick succession, one in the 87th and the other in the 90th minute to seal the game for Simba.

Morrison was making a return to the team after missing the Mapinduzi Cup tournament which was staged in Zanzibar owing to injury. Simba lost the trophy to rivals Yanga SC who won 4-3 on penalties after the teams had tied 0-0 in regular time.

The Super Cup tournament was organised by Simba to help them prepare for the Champions League group stage matches where they have been drawn to play defending champions Al-Ahly of Egypt, AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sudanese giants Al-Merrikh in Group A of the competition.

Apart from Al-Hilal, the other team taking part is Tout Puissant Mazembe, also from DRC.